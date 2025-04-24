Raut Says BJP’s Divisive Politics Responsible for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that BJP’s divisive politics was responsible for the terror attack targeting civilians in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Calling Amit Shah “failed home minister”, he demanded his resignation. He also expressed doubt over the claims made by eyewitnesses that terrorists killed people after confirming their religion. Criticising Mr. Raut, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske advised him to “stop smoking weed”.

Mr. Raut said that BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are busy 24 hours breaking other parties and implicating opposition leaders in false cases. “Mr. Shah is spending his entire energy on doing politics all the time. Who will protect the country?” he said.

A day after terrorists killed 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Shiv Sena leader said only Mr. Shah is responsible for the deaths and he should resign immediately. “No one else is responsible for it. This is a result of the hate that is being spread from West Bengal to Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

“Amit Shah is a failed home minister in the history of the country. The entire country is seeking his resignation. He has no right to occupy that post even for a day. He should resign and do a favour for the country,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

The family members of some of the victims claimed terrorists asked about their religion before shooting them down. However, Mr. Raut asked how Muslims died in the attack if people were killed over their religion. “Muslims have also died in the attack. And if terrorists asked for religion before killing people, the BJP’s politics of hate is responsible for it,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further expressed apprehension that now the Union government will carry out an operation like ‘surgical strike’ as the Bihar elections are around the corner. He also alleged that both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah lied in Parliament that terrorism is ending after demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370.

Hitting back at Mr. Raut, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said, “Terrorists targeted innocent tourists, including six from Maharashtra. They were asked about their religion and then killed. And this man (Sanjay Raut) is doing politics on that. He should be ashamed. He does not have the calibre to understand and speak on issues like national security.”

Another Shiv Sena leader and state minister Uday Samant also said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Raut was making political statements when the entire nation is in shock and mourning.