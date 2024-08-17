Raut Denies Uddhav Thackeray Pressuring Congress, NCP for CM Role

In a joint meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, Uddhav had declared that he was ready to support any chief ministerial candidate decided by Congress and NCP, but insisted that the MVA should declare its CM candidate before the election. The move is being seen as a pressure tactics by the Shiv Sena (UBT) as its alliance partners have so far not paid heed to its demand that Uddhav should be the chief ministerial candidate.

However, Mr. Raut said that his party leader spoke in the interest of Maharashtra and was not trying to put pressure on the alliance partners. “He is a former chief minister. It is also true that his face is acceptable to everyone. But he did not speak about himself. If anyone has the courage, they should declare their CM face,” he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely in October or November. While Sharad Pawar has not taken stand on the chief ministerial candidate, Congress leaders have insisted that it should be decided after the election and whichever party gets a higher number of MLAs should get the coveted post.

However, Uddhav has said that the policy suggested by the Congress leaders can prove counterproductive as the alliance partners will work to keep each other’s numbers down. He said that he had experienced the same in alliance with the BJP, with whom he had the same understanding.

Justifying Uddhav’s stand, Mr.Raut said, “Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand in the interest of Maharashtra. He never said that he would become CM. If Congress and NCP have any face then bring it forward, Uddhav Thackeray is ready to support that face. But Uddhav Thackeray is in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra.”

Mr. Raut also said that all three constituents of the MVA are firm on contesting the upcoming Assembly election together and there were no differences among them over the seat-sharing formula. He also challenged the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP under Ajit Pawar, to reveal their chief ministerial candidate.