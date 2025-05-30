Raut Confident Sule Will Not Join Hands With BJP

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has scoffed at the speculations of Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule joining hands with the BJP saying no one drinks muddy water from gutters even if they are thirsty. His remarks have come after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently praised NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar in an interview. There are also reports that some leaders of Sharad Pawar’s party will go with the BJP.

However, Raut said Baramati MP Supriya Sule will not ally with the saffron party. “The name of Supriya Sule or some other leaders are being repeatedly mentioned. They might have been thirsty for power. But no one drinks muddy water from gutters when they are thirsty. They have to decide which puddle to jump in. Even if they decide to jump into the ocean, there are too many waves. There is so much crowd that everyone will have to find their place. Those who have gone earlier are struggling for existence there, what will new people do after going there?” Raut said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also said that Sharad Pawar will not go with the BJP. He said, “Sharad Pawar is 84 now and he is in a coaching role. I know his ideology and looking at his stand, I am sure that he will never go with BJP.”

Alleging that NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal was made minister without even consulting Ajit Pawar, Raut said, “Bhujbal was made a minister without asking Ajit Pawar. Orders to make him a minister come from Delhi without asking Ajit Pawar, who is not even sleeping (over this).”

The Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that some leaders have either joined or formed alliance with BJP to save their properties. “Politics has become selfish and self-centred. People want to grow their properties and due to pressure of inspection from central investigative agencies, they quit parties in fear. I don’t think the people who left Sharad Pawar would have left with a happy heart. Many people, who were made by Balasaheb Thackeray, fled,” Raut said.