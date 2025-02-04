Raut claims Fadnavis not entering official CM bungalow because of Shinde’s ‘black magic’

Mumbai:In a sensational claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has not moved into the CM’s official ‘Varsha’ bungalow yet because of the black magic done by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Raut claimed that horns of a buffalo sacrificed at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple had been buried in the bungalow’s lawn.

Speaking in Nashik, the Sena UBT leader alleged that black magic rituals had been performed at the Varsha bungalow, claiming this was the reason Fadnavis refused to move in, despite holding office for several months.



Raut claimed that buffalo horns, supposedly from animals sacrificed at Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple, were buried in the bungalow’s lawn. “While we don’t believe in superstitions, whispers among Varsha’s staff suggest these horns are enchanted. They were allegedly buried with the intention to prevent any new Chief Minister from holding on to power for long,” he said.



“What has happened at Varsha bungalow that Fadnavis is afraid to go there? Why the Chief Minister was not moving to the residence allotted by the government to him? The Fadnavis family should go live there. If they are not ready to sleep there, then there is an issue. What is he fearing? What happened?” Raut asked.



He added that plans were afoot to demolish Varsha. “A decision has been made to demolish the bungalow and construct a new one. I have information that they plan to completely excavate and rebuild it from scratch,” Raut said.



Despite the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election results being declared two months ago, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde continues to stay at Varsha, while Fadnavis remains at his previous residence, Sagar.



Fadnavis rubbished Raut’s claims saying he would soon move into Varsha bungalow. “My daughter is in 10th standard and her exams are starting from the 17th. So she said that after her exams, we will shift there. After my daughter’s exams, I will shift to Varsha,” he said.



Refuting the Sena UBT leader’s allegations, Shinde said, “Sanjay Raut has more experience in this field. So ask him about the truth. I don’t feel the need to talk about it.”