Raut Claims Bjp Leader’s Son Ate Beef, Police Deny It

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket had ordered beef cutlet at Lahoree restaurant and bar of Nagpur. Mr. Raut demanded that the restaurant bill should be made public. However, the police denied that the restaurant bill mentioned beef.



Sanket's audi car had hit several vehicles at Ramdaspeth area in Nagpur city around 12.30 am on Monday. His audi car first hit with the complainant Jitendra Sonkamble car and then with a moped, leaving two youth injured. Following this, Sanket fled the spot.

The Nagpur police have registered an FIR against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him at Sitabuldi Police Station under sections of 281, 125, 125 (A), 324 (2) of BNS (BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA) Act and section 189 of Motor Vehicle Act. Following this, the police arrested Haware and Chintanwar and summoned Sanket as the vehicle belongs to him. Sanket had also confessed to the police that he was present in the car. Both the accused had been given bail.

Following the incident, the opposition parties in Maharashtra have cornered ruling party leaders including Devendra Fadnavis and Bawankule over the law and order situation in the state stating there are different laws for different people.

Claiming that BJP has double standard over Hindutva, Mr. Raut said that mob lynching is done on streets and trains over keeping and eating beef. “The BJP leader’s son ordered beef cutlet which is mentioned in the bill of the restaurant. The BJP will have to answer this,” Raut said.

“They (BJP leaders) preach to us about Hindutva. They also ate beef cutlets. Those, who pretend to be Hindutvawadi, have also paid the bill of beef cutlet,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson added.

Raut also alleged that If a person from another community would have had the beef cutlet, the BJP would have resorted to mob lynching. He also expressed fear that the police would destroy the bill. “Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla should muster courage to make Restaurant’s bill in Public domain. The bill includes liquors, non-veg foods and beef cutlets,” he said.

However, Raut also said that he is not telling people what they should eat or they should not.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Rahul Madne denied that beef was served to Sanket and his friends at the bar. “We have recovered the bill, which clearly shows that no beef was served to them,” he said.

Another police official said that Sanket and four of his friends dined at 'Lahoree' bar in Dharampeth area of the city, where they consumed mutton roast, mutton curry, chicken tikka along with some vegetarian items like masala peanuts and fried cashews. He said that they also ordered two liquor bottles worth over Rs 12,000.