Raut Calls On Modi To Press Xi On Ladakh, Galwan

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm position on Chinese incursions in Ladakh during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in New Delhi on September 12 to attend the 18th BRICS summit. Raut questioned the progress made in India-China relations after 25 rounds of diplomatic and military negotiations over the past two years.

Asking PM Modi to seek the withdrawal of Chinese forces from areas in Ladakh and Galwan that India says were intruded upon before moving towards normalisation of bilateral ties, Raut said, “PM Modi ought to clearly tell the President of China visiting India to first withdraw from the areas in Ladakh and Galwan where they have intruded, and return our land to us.”

The Shiv Sena UBT leader also criticised the Modi government’s diplomatic efforts with the neighbouring country. “There have been 25 rounds of discussions with China so far in two years — yet what improvement has there been in relations?” he asked.

Raut also described the visit of the Iranian President as “highly significant”, saying he was struck by the Iranian leader’s demeanour on arrival in Delhi.

“I observed that the Iranian President arrived in Delhi with the bearing of a lion,” Raut said, adding that Iran had demonstrated its “strength, spirit and self-respect” in the face of Israel and the United States.

Drawing a contrast with Iran, Raut described both China and the US as “traders”.