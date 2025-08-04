Raut Backs Rahul Gandhi’s Rigged Election Claim

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut supported Rahul Gandhi's claim of rigging in Lok Sabha elections. He alleged there was a scam in about 100 seats and the Election Commission was part of this conspiracy.

“Around 100 seats were scammed. The Election Commission was part of this conspiracy. If this was not the case, then Narendra Modi could not have become the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi has evidence,” said Raut.

“We have seen this kind of vote theft in Maharashtra. We have a lot of experience in this matter. Devendra Fadnavis’ government stole votes and came to power,” he added.

Raut further claimed, “This happened in Haryana, and now they are planning to do it in Bihar. So, Rahul is opposing it, and we are standing with him,” Raut added.

The controversy erupted after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of facilitating ‘vote theft’ for the BJP. He claimed his party has gathered an ‘atom bomb’ of evidence that will expose the poll body.

“I have said ‘vote chori’ is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in ‘vote chori’,” Gandhi said at the Parliament complex.

“I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country would know that EC is indulging in ‘vote chori’. It is doing it for the BJP,” he alleged.