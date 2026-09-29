Raut Alleges Systemic Extortion By Maharashtra FDA Officers

Mumbai: In a letter to the Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised serious allegations of systemic corruption among FDA officials. Raut claimed that while Mundhe’s aggressive raids have put the spotlight on food safety, rogue FDA officials are exploiting the panic created among business owners. Describing the FDA’s headquarters in Bandra and its Thane office as major centers of extortion, Raut alleged that Designated Officers (DOs), Assistant Commissioners, and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are threatening hotels, restaurants, and quick-commerce outlets with immediate license suspensions to extort large sums of money.

Mr. Raut commended Mr. Mundhe’s relentless crackdown on adulterated milk, analog paneer, unhygienic restaurant kitchens, and expired goods since taking charge of the FDA in May 2026. He noted that these actions have brought significant relief to the citizens of Maharashtra and raised public awareness about food safety. However, the Shiv Sena leader claimed it had “troubling side effects” as some officers used this as an opportunity to demand higher bribes.

Raut claimed that rogue FDA officers are exploiting the panic created among business owners. Designated Officers (DOs), Assistant Commissioners, and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are reportedly threatening hotels, restaurants, and quick-commerce outlets with immediate license suspensions to extort large sums of money. “The going rate for issuing closing notices has jumped from 10,000 to 12,000 rupees prior to Mr. Mundhe’s tenure to as high as 75,000 to 2,00,000 rupees now,” he claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that some officers are bypassing due legal procedure — which mandates an inspection notice, a 15-day compliance window, an improvement notice, and a formal hearing — in favor of outright threats and license suspensions. He cited specific instances, including allegations that a pair of officers in Thane extorted Rs 17 to 18 lakh from a quick-commerce company to restore a suspended license. In another case, a hotel license was suspended solely based on a social media post showing a rodent, without officers verifying the claim on-site. Raut highlighted that many raids stem from unverified customer complaints.

Mr. Raut He urged Mundhe to order an independent probe into the alleged “closing notice rate card”, investigate the Thane case and take disciplinary action against officials found bypassing due process. “If recovery is being done by threatening direct licence suspension without implementing this procedure, then it is not food safety but abuse of power and extortion,” he said.