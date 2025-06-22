Raut Advises ‘New’ MNS Leaders To Be Patient

Mumbai:Amidst the uncertainty over the possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, senior Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has said that the final decision will be taken by two party chiefs Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. He indicated that the two cousins will come together, which will surprise many.

“A decision on the alliance will be taken by Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray as leaders and brothers. People earlier believed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not be formed. But still, a government of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena was formed in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister,” Raut said on Sunday.



His remarks came after MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT). Commenting on it, Raut said, “Those from the MNS who are speaking against the alliance have come into politics late. What others say has no value. I have seen the Thackeray brothers closely for several years. I know what is going to happen and what is not. Nobody knows better than me.”



The Rajya Sabha MP asked MNS leaders to be patient and optimistic amid speculations of a possible alliance between Sena (UBT) and MNS.



“In politics, one should always be patient and optimistic. Some people still need to be trained in this. Politics does not work by being superficial. When it is a question of Maharashtra’s identity, when it is a question of the just rights of the Marathi people, one has to be patient,” Raut said.



Talks of estranged Thackeray brothers coming together in Maharashtra politics have been going on for a couple of months after Raj Thackeray spoke about uniting with his cousin in the interest of Marathis. Uddhav reciprocated saying he was ready to set aside ‘minor differences’ provided that those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained.

However, Raj Thackeray recently held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in Mumbai triggering speculations about his next political move.