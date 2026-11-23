Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of taking illegal possession of land belonging to tribal families in Alibaug in Raigad, and sought his removal immediately.

Rejecting the charges as baseless, Narwekar said he will file a defamation suit against Raut.

Raut wants to settle his own scores, and the allegations stem from his order on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs after the rebellion in the party, Narwekar further said.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also backed Narwekar and asked Raut to submit evidence instead of merely levelling allegations.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut demanded an immediate and independent inquiry into the matter.

The displaced tribal families should be rehabilitated on their original land, or be provided with a suitable alternative site and compensation, Raut said in the letter.

"Speaker Rahul Narwekar and the police machinery are using force against those tribals to drive them away. If all of this is happening under the pressure of the Speaker, it is necessary to remove Narwekar from his post immediately," he said. The roles of police and revenue department officials should be investigated, Raut added.

Narwekar and his corporator brother Makarand Narwekar have been on a massive land-buying "spree" in Alibaug taluka for quite some time, and even the lands of poor tribals have not been spared, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"The act of illegally taking possession of the land of a Katkari tribal family in Mhatroli village, demolishing their house, and displacing the entire family is something that brings a blot to the image of Maharashtra," Raut said.

On March 24, 2024, and in the days that followed, the houses of approximately 20 tribal families, who had been living for generations in the Katkari tribal hamlet (wadi) of Mhatroli village in Alibaug taluka in Raigad district, were illegally demolished, and they were forcibly displaced, he claimed.

The (15-acre) land was purchased in February 2024 by Narwekar in the name of his wife Sarojini. "Upon realising that there were houses of tribals on the land, Narwekar's agent, Dashrath Patil, arrived with a large mob and, without any prior notice, demolished the tribals' houses using a JCB," Raut alleged.

Household belongings were destroyed and buried under mounds of soil. Even the borewell was uprooted. In this manner, evidence that tribals had been living there was suppressed, he added.

"When the Adivasi-Katkari families cried out in anguish, they were forced to move to an alternative site located 2-3 kilometres away from the hamlet (wadi). Some families were given a small amount of money, while others were given nothing at all. They were threatened," he further said.

According to a Maharashtra government decision of January 4, 2017, these families are the rightful owners of the land, and the record exists in the survey documents of the Alibaug tehsildar. The families have possessed house tax receipts for the past 15-20 years, Raut said.

Among these, a house received under a government housing scheme was also demolished. Despite repeated complaints by the tribal families, police and revenue officials refused to register a complaint, Raut said.

The officials instead threatened them into signing a written statement that said "we will not claim any rights". Thumb impressions were taken without letting them read what was written on the paper, Raut said.

Currently, these Katkari families are living in extremely pathetic conditions, as the alternative site lacks basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, and roads, Raut claimed.

Even the borewell water is contaminated, and the owner of that land is also trying to drive them out, Raut added.

Meanwhile, revenue minister Bawankule dismissed Raut's allegations as unverified, adding that the Rajya Sabha MP must submit evidence to the government.

"If there is any substance in his allegations, he should have submitted a letter to me. There is no point in merely making accusations. Submit a letter, and the government will conduct an inquiry. Repeatedly defaming Rahul Narwekar is not appropriate. He is the assembly speaker," Bawankule told reporters.

Bawankule said he had full faith in Narwekar, who is a very respected leader and can never be involved in such things.

Adivasi land can be transferred to non-Adivasis through legal channels, he added.