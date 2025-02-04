Ratha Saptami 2025 Date and Significance

Ratha Saptami is a significant Hindu festival that honours the Sun God. It is also known as Saptami Tithi or Megha Saptami is a celebration of the Sun's transition towards the northern hemisphere.



As per the Hindu lunar calendar the festival is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in Magha month, which falls in January/February.





This year, a large number of people across the country and elsewhere mark the festival today (February 4).The day is observed with fervour in states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Devotees believe that worshipping Sun God on the auspicious day brings good luck. Lord Surya is associated with vitality and physical well-being and people feel offering prayers to the Sun God gives them protection from ailments.



Worshippers wake up early before sunrise on the day to perform special rituals. They offer water, flowers, and fruits to Lord Surya while taking a dip in a sacred river or pond.



At some places people perform Surya Namaskaras. While some people observe fast.



Others also perform special pujas and rituals, while doing charity and donations. Temples on the would be decked up with lights and other arrangements. Tamil Nadu marks the festival with sun chariot processions.