Ratan Tata's close friend Shantanu inducted into Tata Group

Months after the death of philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata, his close friend Shantanu Naidu announced that he is holding a key position in the Tata Group.

He revealed the news on LinkedIn.

Naidu said that he was appointed as the General Manager of the Strategist Initiatives wing in the Indian multinational automotive company. He said that he was happy to start his new journey. "My father used to come home from the Tata Motors plant with a white shirt and a Navy trousers. I used to wait for him at a window in my house. Now, life has come a full circle," he posted on the job portal.

Shantanu Naidu completed his graduation in automobile engineering from the Savitribai Phule University, Pune in 2014. In 2016, he completed his MBA degree from Cornell University. Two years later, he began assisting Ratan Tata.

Gaining the trust and confidence of Ratan Tata, he became known to the nation. He gained more popularity after Shantanu celebrated Ratan's birthday by singing the birthday song, as the video became viral.

In 2014, he won Ratan Tata's trust after developing a new technology which can save stray dogs from speeding cars. Ratan Tata also funded the project. It was during this time that Ratan Tata became Shantanu's mentor and close friend.

At one time, Shantanu Naidu said that he would like to author a book 'I Came Upon A Lighthouse' describing the unusual friendship he shared with Ratan Tata. Naidu also has plans to detail about Ratan's personality and adventures, apart from the historical milestones the duo shared with each other, in the book.