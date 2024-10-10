Ratan Tata to be accorded state funeral, Amit Shah to attend

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said industrialist Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital earlier in the night.In a post on X, Shinde said Tata was a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship. He was a living legend who successfully helmed the 150 year-old Tata group, the CM added."Ratan ji Tata's mortal remains will be accorded a state funeral," Shinde said.Talking to reporters, Shinde said Tata's relatives have informed that his mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respect.Describing Tata as the pride of the country, Shinde said he will always be an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, according to sources. Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added.The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.