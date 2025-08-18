Rare Railway Scene: 7 Wagons Detach From Goods Train In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An unusual railway incident unfolded in Balasore on Monday when seven wagons of a coal-laden goods train got separated from its engine near Markona railway station. The train was en route from Bhadrak to Balasore on the down line when the incident occurred around noon.

According to sources, as the train approached Markona, the wagons unexpectedly detached and came to a standstill on the tracks, while the engine continued ahead. The sight left railway staff and local residents startled for a brief period.

The situation was soon brought under control. Within half an hour, the locomotive returned, reconnected the seven wagons, and the train resumed its onward journey. No injuries or damage were reported.

Railway officials have launched an inquiry into the incident. Preliminary findings point to a possible technical fault in the coupling system.

An expert in railway engineering observed that such incidents underscore the critical need for stringent maintenance of freight trains to ensure operational efficiency and passenger safety. The expert added that the prompt intervention of railway staff helped ensure minimal disruption to services along the route.