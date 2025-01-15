Rare Black Tiger Poached in Odisha; Four Arrested for Selling Skin

Forest officials in Odisha have seized the skin of a rare melanistic Royal Bengal tiger and arrested four poachers involved in the crime. According to reports, personnel from the Dukura forest range conducted a raid on the night of January 12, apprehending the suspects while they were negotiating the sale of the tiger's skin.

The accused, identified as Rama Naik, Pitambar Naik, Ajambar Naik, and Balaram Murmu, are residents of villages near Beniadhara and Juguni Khunta. They were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Baripada on January 13.

The operation was led by the special enforcement wing of the Similipal South Wildlife Division under the Baripada Forest Division. Arrests were made in Tentula and Balighat villages within the Udala Police Station limits. Officials seized the skin and nails of a juvenile melanistic tiger from the suspects.

Earlier, forest officials had made related arrests in Balasore, where tiger claws were recovered. During interrogation, two suspects confessed to hunting the melanistic tiger. Their statements helped the department recover the tiger's skin.

Authorities suspect the poaching occurred in November 2024. Efforts are underway to apprehend two additional suspects.