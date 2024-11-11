 Top
11 Nov 2024 12:28 PM IST
Ram Temple completion delayed to Sept 2025 over stone carver shortage
Workers at the construction site of Ram temple in Ayodhya (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)Workers at the construction site of Ram temple in Ayodhya (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Ayodhya: The completion of the Ram temple, initially slated for June 2025, will now be delayed by three months and is expected to be finished by September 2025, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee.

Mishra attributed the delay to a shortage of 200 stone carvers, which has affected the construction process. Key structures such as the auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path are still pending. Additionally, 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red Bansi Paharpur stones, needed for the temple's boundary, have arrived in Ayodhya but the lack of skilled carvers has hindered progress.

Some stones used for the first floor of the temple were found to be weak and thin. These will be replaced with stronger Makrana stones. Despite these challenges, work is progressing across various parts of the project.

The statues for the temple, being crafted in Jaipur, are expected to be completed by December. These include a statue of Rama’s court, sculptures for seven temples within the campus, and six statues for the boundary temples. The statues will be transported to Ayodhya by the end of December, and a decision will be made on their placement. Two Ram Lalla statues, already approved by the trust, will also be assigned proper locations.

In addition, discussions have resumed about improving the accessibility of the exit route for devotees, as heavy crowds near the Janmabhoomi Path are currently obstructing the flow of visitors leaving the temple.


