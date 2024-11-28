Ram Mandir's First Anniversary Celebrations Moved to January 11

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the first anniversary of the 'pran prathishtha' (consecration) ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 11, 2024, instead of the previously planned January 22. This announcement comes as part of the continued buildup to the temple's opening and the significant religious milestones marking the construction's progress.

The Trust has planned special events and religious rituals in honor of the occasion, with activities beginning from January 16. The anniversary will include a series of ceremonies that culminate on January 11. Notably, the temple's idol, weighing around 150-200 kg, will be formally consecrated on that day. The consecration ceremony will be held with great reverence, marking an important step in the temple's journey to completion.

In addition to the ceremonies, the Trust has confirmed that the Ram Mandir will open for public worship starting January 23. The event is expected to draw large crowds, including invited dignitaries from across the country and abroad. Several key political and religious figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to participate in the anniversary events and later unveil the temple to devotees​.

This decision to advance the anniversary celebration reflects the momentum surrounding the Ram Mandir's construction, a project that has garnered significant attention since the groundbreaking ceremony. The ongoing development of Ayodhya, with infrastructure projects and other amenities, is expected to enhance the experience for millions of visitors who will soon be able to visit the temple.