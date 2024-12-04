Rajya Sabha takes up bill to replace 100 years old Boiler Act

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up a discussion on The Boilers Bill, 2024, which seeks to repeal over 100 years old the Boilers Act, 1923, to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and uniformity in registration.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal moved the bill to the House for consideration and passing.

The bill was moved amid some uproar by opposition members, who were protesting and demanding that they be allowed clarifications on the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on recent relations with China.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, disallowed any clarifications that led to opposition protests and later a walkout.

Moving the bill, Goyal said it will help ensure regulation of boilers, ensure the safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and for bringing uniformity in registration and inspection during manufacture, erection and use of boilers in the country and for matters connected with it.

Participating in the debate on the bill, BJP MP Brij Lal said it is a part of the government's efforts to do away with old, colonial laws.

"This Act came in place 100 years ago... Boilers are used in all industries, there are many types of boilers. Accidents also happen due to corrosion over years. The old law does not have adequate provisions for design, manufacturing and maintenance," Brij Lal said.

"Modi ji has taken a vow to replace all old laws, and over 2,000 old laws, which were symbols of colonialism, have been repealed," he said.

According to an earlier statement by the Commerce Ministry, the bill will benefit boiler users including those in the MSME sector as provisions related to decriminalisation have been incorporated in the Bill, and promote ease of doing business..

Out of the seven offences, to ensure the safety of boilers and personnel dealing with boilers, in four major offences which may result in loss of life and property, criminal penalties are retained.

For other offences, provision is being made for a financial penalty. For all non-criminal offences, fine' has been converted into penalty' to be levied through executive mechanism instead of courts as existed earlier.

The similar provisions which are at different places in the Boilers Act, 1923 have been grouped together in six chapters for easier reading and understanding of the Act.

The Union Cabinet cleared the bill on August 2, and was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 8 this year.�