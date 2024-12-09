Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Over Alleged George Soros-Congress Links

New Delhi: Proceedings in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Monday due to uproarious scenes sparked by allegations regarding Congress leaders' alleged links with billionaire investor George Soros.

In the Rajya Sabha, the session was adjourned twice, with the first adjournment occurring during Zero Hour. BJP members, led by Leader of the House J P Nadda, raised concerns over reports accusing top Congress leaders of colluding with Soros to destabilise the country. Nadda and other ruling party members demanded a discussion on the issue, claiming it was related to national security. The opposition, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Pramod Tiwari, objected, arguing that the Chairman had earlier rejected similar notices and accusing the government of trying to divert attention from the Adani issue. In the chaos that followed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as Congress members, along with allies from the Samajwadi Party, raised slogans and staged protests against the government. They demanded justice and took issue with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks linking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with Soros-backed organizations allegedly involved in anti-India activities. The opposition further submitted notices seeking a privilege motion against Dubey. Amid continued protests, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, informed the House that the notices submitted by Congress were under the consideration of Speaker Om Birla. The House was then adjourned.

Both Houses of Parliament are expected to reconvene later as the controversy over the issue continues to unfold.