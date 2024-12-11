Rajya Sabha BAC Meeting Decides 12 Hours to be Allocated for Discussion on Constitution Day

New Delhi: In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, it has been decided that twelve hours would be allocated for discussion on Constitution Day in the House, as per official sources.

Further, it was decided that depending on the strength of each party, time would be allocated.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition would get six hours each, as per official sources.

The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to highlight the values of India's unique Constitution, adopted on this day in 1949, under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, this year marks 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Inspired by the Prime Minister, Constitution Day during Amrit Kaal has been celebrated across the country with the theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman."

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Constitution Day was celebrated in Gandhinagar, with the CM, ministers, MLAs, officials, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, and senior secretaries collectively reciting the Preamble of the Constitution.

Earlier on the Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the programme held at the Supreme Court and said that the Constitution has lived to every expectation and need of the country.

PM Modi said that it was a matter of immense pride of the 75th year of Indian Constitution. He paid tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly and the Constitution on the occasion. He said every citizen has only one goal, to build a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister said that when we are celebrating the Constitution Day, it cannot be forgotten that today was the anniversary of Mumbai Terror attacks as well.

He paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack. The Prime Minister reiterated that India will give a befitting reply to every terror organization which threatens the security and integrity of India.