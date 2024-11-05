Rajnath, Yogi Slam JMM-led Coalition

New Delhi, Ranchi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the JMM-led coalition government at separate rallies in the poll-bound Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh termed the Hemant Soren-led government as Diwal’s “fused crackers” and said the BJP was a mighty rocket that will take Jharkhand to new heights, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the JMM of “patronising” the mafia and corruption and urged people to vote for the BJP, which he said would “bulldoze” them.