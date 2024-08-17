Rajnath to inaugurate Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai on Aug 18

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai, the ministry said. The defence ministry in a statement said the MRCC underscores the ICG's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and ensuring swift response in critical situations.

On Sunday, Singh will also inaugurate two additional key facilities, a the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry.

"This landmark occasion highlights a major advancement in maritime safety and regional coordination, marking a significant step towards enhancing maritime security and emergency response along the Indian coastline," the statement said.

The new MRCC is set to become an iconic structure, significantly enhancing the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners and fishermen in distress at sea, officials said.

The RMPRC, located on Chennai Port premises, represents a pioneering step in marine pollution management. As the first of its kind in the region, the RMPRC will play a crucial role in coordinating responses to marine pollution incidents, particularly oil and chemical spills, in the waters adjoining coastal states.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave at Puducherry marks a significant milestone for the ICG and will be instrumental in bolstering maritime security along Puducherry and south Tamil Nadu coast, the ministry said.

The air enclave will be equipped with Chetak and advanced light helicopter (ALH) squadrons, enhancing aerial surveillance and response capabilities, it said.

The new facilities are poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring robust maritime security and providing efficient responses to emergencies, reinforcing India's commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection, the statement said.�