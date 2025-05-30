Rajnath Singh Calls Op Sindoor Frontal Assault of Terror

Calling Operation Sindoor a frontal assault against terrorism, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that it is in Pakistan's interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil and hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India."Operation Sindhoor is not over yet. It is just a pause, a warning. If Pakistan makes the same mistake again, India's response will be even harsher and this time it will not even get a chance to recover," said Singh while addressing officers and sailors onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa coast."We will use every method Pakistan can think of against terrorism, but we will not hesitate to use methods that Pakistan cannot even think of," said the defence minister, adding that whatever has happened till now was just a warm-up."If Pakistan dares to do anything again, then this time the Navy will also get into action and then only god knows what will happen to Pakistan," said that defence minister."It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands. It should start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Both of them are not only on the list of 'most wanted terrorists' in India but are also on the UN's list of designated terrorists," he said.Pointing out that Tahawwur Rana, an accused of the Mumbai attacks, was brought to India recently, Singh said, "If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done."Commending the Indian Navy’s “silent service” during Operation Sindoor, Singh said that the mighty carrier battle group ensured that the Pakistani Navy did not venture out, or else it would have faced the consequences.Singh said that if the Navy had joined its sister forces in active combat during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have faced a worse outcome than in 1971, implying that it could have been divided into four parts."1971 is a witness to this — When the Indian Navy was pressed into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had joined the action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan, I think, would have been divided into four parts," said Singh.The defence minister asserted that Pakistan needs to understand that the time is up for the dangerous game of terrorism it has been playing since Independence. “Now, if Pakistan instigates any terrorist act against India, it will have to bear the consequences and face defeat."Singh added that anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil and India is completely free to carry out every kind of operation against terrorists on both sides of the border and the sea. Today, the whole world is acknowledging India’s right to protect its citizens against terrorism, he said.Describing the Indian Navy’s role in the integrated operation as praiseworthy, Singh said that when the Indian Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Navy’s aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea and its unmatched maritime domain awareness and supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores.“Our Western Fleet ships deployed at sea, within 96 hours of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, carried out successful firings of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes on the western and eastern coasts. It demonstrated the combat readiness of our platforms, systems and crew and our intent and readiness, forcing the enemy to adopt a defensive posture,” Singh said.The defence minister urged the Navy to continue its preparations, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear message that if any terrorist attack takes place on Indian soil, it will be considered an "act of war" and responded to in the same way.Lauding the speed, depth and clarity of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Singh stated that the precision strikes displayed seamless synergy among the three services as well as coordination among ministries and government agencies. He added that the operation sent a clear message to the terrorists and their patrons that India will no longer tolerate it and will give a befitting reply.“Within a very short span of time, we destroyed Pakistan's terrorist base and its intentions. Our response was so strong that Pakistan pleaded to stop. We stopped our military actions on our own terms. Our forces had not even started showing their might,” he said.On his interactions with the Army and Air Force personnel and now the naval warriors post-Operation Sindoor, Singh expressed satisfaction that, be it land, sky or sea, India is fully prepared to deal with any situation anywhere. He recalled the contribution of the older version of INS Vikrant during the Liberation of Goa, stating that the aircraft carrier had led the Indian Navy’s fleet during the operation in 1961, and now, in its new indigenous avatar, it is spearheading India’s resolve against terrorism.“Today, we are in an era where wars are not fought only with bullets and bombs but also in cyberspace, data dominance and strategic deterrence. It is a matter of pride that the Navy is moving ahead in these areas,” Singh said, describing the Indian Navy as not just the sentinel of the Indian Ocean but a strategic force that strengthens India’s presence in the region. It warns the enemy that India is no longer just a regional power but is moving towards becoming a global power, he said.Onboard INS Vikrant, Singh was accompanied by the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Sanjay J. Singh and other senior officials of the Indian Navy.Apart from INS Vikrant, Singh embarked on other key frontline warships, which were part of the carrier battle group and played a pivotal role in compelling Pakistani Navy units to operate close to the Makran Coast.