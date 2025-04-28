Army Ready for Any Action, Rajnath Tells Modi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as tensions with Pakistan heightened after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The defence minister briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in the Valley and at the Line of Control with Pakistan. National security adviser Ajit Doval was also present during the 40-minute meeting at the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where the preparedness of the three defence services was also discussed. Mr Singh said the Army was fully prepared for all types of action. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the ongoing operation to eliminate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The parliamentary standing committee on defence on Monday also discussed the Pahalgam attack and the

emerging situation with Pakistan. Standing committee chairman Radha Mohan Singh, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday urged both India and Pakistan to "work together towards a

responsible resolution" but added that the US "stands with India" in the wake of the heinous terror attack

that snuffed out the lives of 26 tourists. Observers note that the comment may be the result of mounting

anxiety in Washington at the prospect of an armed conflict or all-out war between two nuclear-weapon

states.

”his is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the

governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a US state department spokesperson was quoted as

telling Reuters in an emailed statement on the India-Pakistan situation. "The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution," the spokesperson further said, adding that Washington “stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam”.

Meanwhile, China has clearly backed its all-weather friend Pakistan. According to Chinese media reports, in a phone call with Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar earlier on Sunday,

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi supported the "prompt initiation of an impartial investigation" into the terrorist attacks on Indian soil and hoped that both India and Pakistan "would exercise restraint". It may be noted that under growing international pressure, Islamabad had mooted a "neutral and independent" probe into the massacre. Mr Wang was quoted as saying that "China is closely following the developments" and that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability. According to Chinese media reports Mr Wang also stated that "as an iron-clad friend and an all-weather strategic co-operative partner, China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests".

The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy are already on high alert. The Indian and Pakistan armies have been exchanging small-arms fire at the Line of Control for the fourth straight night on Sunday. The Indian Navy has also carried out anti-ship missile tests at the Arabian Sea for long-range precision offensive strike.

The defence minister had been continuously holding strategy sessions with top Army commanders after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. He had met Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan on Sunday and was also briefed by Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi about his visit to Kashmir.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India has already

promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India

and abroad.