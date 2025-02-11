Rajnath calls for boost in defence

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India, which is considered to be Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The defence minister said Aero India 2025, over the next five days, will showcase the country’s industrial capability and technological advancements to the world, while further strengthening symbiotic relations with friendly countries.

“Aero India 2025, a confluence of critical and frontier technologies, will provide a platform to further strengthen relations among like-minded countries based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual benefit to deal with today's uncertainties,” he said.

He stressed that the defence industrial sector, which was earlier not viewed as a component of the national economy, has today been fully integrated with the overall economy.

“The defence sector is now a motor, powering the growth engine of the Indian economy," said Mr Singh.

Shedding light on the accomplishments achieved from the last Aero India, Mr Singh said that a number of high-tech products such as Astra Missile, New Generation Akash Missile, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Unmanned Surface Vessel, Pinaka Guided Rocket are being manufactured within the country.

He invited the global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to utilize the opportunities offered by the expanding Indian defence ecosystem and find targeted solutions and counter measures to the challenges emerging due to the volatile geopolitical landscape of today.

Pointing at the theme for Aero India, “The Runway To A Billion Opportunities”, Mr Singh said: "I believe that there cannot be a more suitable theme than this. It tells us that in our country of a billion plus people, personifying a billion opportunities, this aero show can be nothing less than that." Aero India, which starts Monday, has many objectives, he said, “The first important objective of Aero India is to showcase not only our Industrial capability but also our technological advancements, to the entire world. This shows our commitment towards the security of our nation.”

Stating that there is an even bigger objective, and that is to further strengthen our symbiotic relations with friendly foreign countries, Mr Singh said today the platform of Aero India has brought together, government representatives, industry leaders, air force officers, scientists, defence

sector experts, start-ups, academia and various other stakeholders from all over the world. “This confluence would be effective in bringing our partners closer together, ultimately benefiting us all,” he added. Noting that Maha Kumbh is underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and a large number of people are taking a dip of faith and devotion at the confluence of three rivers, the defence minister said: "I feel that another Maha Kumbh is beginning from today in the form of Aero India. While on one hand the Prayagraj Kumbh is a Kumbh of soul searching, on the other hand the Maha Kumbh of Aero India is a Kumbh of research.”

The metal birds of the Indian Air Force soared with a thunderous roar in the clear sky, marking the beginning of the 15th edition of the biennial Aero India 2025. Leading the team, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh took part in the first sortie of the event with the Tejas formation. He flew in the combat aircraft Tejas, indigenously developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The Shakti formation by the women pilots who flew the Rafale demonstrated the increasing role of women in the Indian Air Force.

The audience were awe-struck as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force displayed various formations. Using the BAE Systems Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, the team flew nine aircraft in close formation. The SKAT drew a tricolour and a heart pierced by the cupid's arrow. Other manoeuvres that won accolades were Varun formation by the Indian Navy, the arrow formation by the Jaguar aircraft and Trishul formation by the three Sukhoi aircraft.