Rajasthan: Four members of a family killed as car falls into ditch

Jaipur: Four members of a family from Maharashtra's Kolhapur were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a ditch on the roadside near Kenpura village, police said on Friday.

Sanderao SHO Laxman Singh said that the accident took place near Kenpura village on Thursday night when six passengers were travelling from Jodhpur to Sheoganj in Sirohi district after meeting their relatives. While returning to Sheoganj, their car went out of control near Kenpura on the highway. As soon as the car lost its balance, it overturned and went off the road, he added. The SHO said that the deceased were identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (38), daughter Sakshi (19) and son Sanskar (17). The two injured were taken to the government hospital in Sanderao town, where they are undergoing treatment, he added. The initial investigation by the police revealed that the car fell into the ditch due to high speed. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and the bodies were taken out with the help of local people.