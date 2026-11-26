Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has expanded the Rajasthan Foundation’s network to 51 chapters, comprising 25 domestic and 26 overseas chapters, including 11 proposed units, as part of efforts to strengthen engagement with Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) and attract investment to the state.

The foundation had only 12 chapters in 2023, none of which were operational.

All 12 have since been revived, while 28 new chapters have been established over the past three years.

The process of establishing another 11 chapters, announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on October 16, is underway.

The state government has also established a dedicated department for Non-Resident Rajasthanis, set up NRR cells in districts and organised diaspora meetings in India and abroad.

The chapters aim to promote investment, cultural exchange, skill development, technical cooperation, education, tourism and social service, besides connecting the diaspora with the state’s development initiatives.

The foundation has 21 operational overseas chapters, including those in New York, London, Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo, Melbourne, Toronto, Auckland, Johannesburg and Munich.

Five new chapters have been announced in San Francisco, Zurich, Milan, Dublin and the Nordic region.

Within India, 19 chapters are operational, including those in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Six more chapters are proposed in Raipur, Lucknow, Patna, Siliguri, Panaji and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the state government will organise the second Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas celebrations from December 8 to 10.

The celebrations will begin with the Shekhawati Heritage Meet at Abhaygarh in Khetri, Jhunjhunu district, on December 8, followed by a cultural evening at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on December 9.

The main event will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on December 10.

Sharma had announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in 2024 that December 10 would be observed annually as Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas.