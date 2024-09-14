Rajasthan: Bride flees on bike after drugging in-laws

Kota: A newly-wed bride allegedly drugged her in-laws and ran away from their house in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday. The incident happened in Dharghadi village on Thursday night when Manjubai (24) mixed something in the food she prepared for her in-laws. After having dinner, the family members, including a six-year-old child, went unconscious, they said.



When their relatives found them unconscious inside the house, they took the family members to the district hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment and reported to be out of danger, they said.

Dablana Assistant Sub-inspector Mahendra Yadav said Durgashankar Gurjar (24) got married to Manjubai on August 23 through the 'Nata-Pratha' custom.

Under 'Nata Pratha', girls in some communities are allegedly "sold" either on a stamp paper or otherwise in the name of marriage having no legal sanctity in parts of Rajasthan and the adjoining areas in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The officer said that after her in-laws went unconscious, Manjubai fled from the house on a motorcycle parked there.

It remains unclear whether she has taken any cash or valuables from the house as the family members are still in a semi-conscious state and undergoing treatment, the ASI added.

A case has been registered, he said, adding that police are probing the matter and trying to locate Manjubai.