Rajahmundry: Ex-MLA Varma Challenges YSRC for open debate on KSEZ

KAKINADA: Pithapuram's former MLA and Telugu Desam leader, S.V.S.N. Varma, has challenged YSRC leaders to an open debate on issues related to the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Varma called on former minister Kurasala Kannababu, Dadisetty Raja, and former MP Vanga Githa to meet at Uppada Bus Centre at 3 p.m. on Monday for a public discussion.

Varma accused the YSRC leaders of making baseless and derogatory comments about the KSEZ and stated that their refusal to participate in the debate would amount to an admission of false allegations. He also criticised the YSRC for failing to address the concerns of KSEZ farmers, adding that he would expose the truth behind the zone's creation and the alleged involvement of benamis in the transactions at the public meeting.

The former MLA further alleged that YSRC leaders had accused the Telugu Desam government (2014–19) of filing cases against farmers, yet failed to deliver any relief or resolutions for those affected.