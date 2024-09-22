Raj Thackeray Warns Theatres Against Screening Pakistani Film in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned theatre owners against screening the Pakistani blockbuster film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, in the state. He said the MNS will not allow the movie to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances and it will cost theatre owners “big time” if they try to screen it. He also urged the Centre not to let the film release anywhere in the country.



According to reports, the film’s premier in Mumbai is scheduled for October 2. If released, the film starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will become the first Pakistani movie in over a decade to be released in Indian theatres.

However, Mr. Thackeray said that his party will not let the screening happen in Maharashtra. “Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's movie titled 'Legend of Maula Jatt' is going to release in India soon. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not allow the movie to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances. Why are films of Pakistani actors allowed to be released in India?” he posted on his X handle.

Acknowledging that art does not have national boundaries, the MNS said it does not apply in the case of Pakistan. “It is fine in other cases, but in the case of Pakistan it won’t work at all. Why are we getting artists from a country that propagates hatred for India, to dance here and screen their films? Governments should not allow this film to be released in any state of the country, let alone Maharashtra,” he said.

Reminding people about his party’s ways, Mr. Thackeray said, “Everyone will remember what MNS did when such incidents happened before. Therefore, theatre owners are now humbly requested not to fall into the predicament of screening films.”

The government had imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in India after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India.

However, the MNS is adamant that it will not allow any Pakistani film or artist in India. Ameya Khopkar, president of the MNS Cinema Wing, urged people across India to protest the film’s release.

Mr. Thackeray claimed that he does not want a conflict to happen in Maharashtra over any Pakistani cinema and hoped the state government and police would agree with him. “Navratri festival will start around the time when this movie will be released. I do not want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. And the same will not be the wish of the chief minister, home minister and Director General of Police of the state… I wish that there should be no conflict in the state for any Pakistani cinema and I am sure that the government will give due attention to it,” he said.