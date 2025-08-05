Raj Thackeray Tells Party Men Not To Target Hindi Speakers, Avoid Confrontations

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged party workers on Monday to refrain from harboring animosity toward Hindi speakers and to avoid unnecessary confrontations. He also instructed them not to share reaction videos or any related content on social media.

Speaking on the language issue, Raj said, “Don’t beat anyone without reason, explain it (the issue) first. If someone is ready to learn Marathi and speak, teach them. If they don’t speak defiantly, don’t fight with them unnecessarily. Hit them only if someone is trying to act rudely. But ensure that the party's image is not tarnished.”

The MNS chief was addressing his workers and office bearers in the party conclave held in Mumbai. The remark comes amid heightened tensions following multiple incidents in Mumbai where MNS workers attacked shopkeepers and migrant workers allegedly for speaking Hindi instead of Marathi.

Raj also told his supporters to come together and forget their past differences. “If we brothers (Uddhav and Raj) can come together after 20 years, then why are you quarreling?” he asked his party’s office bearers.

However, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar further said that no discussion was held during the meeting about the possible alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “Raj Thackeray asked the party workers to start preparations for the forthcoming civic body polls in the state. He said, he will take the decision about alliance and speak about it at the right time,” Mr. Nandgaonkar said.

The possibility of two Thackeray brothers joining hands was kickstarted in April by Raj Thackeray, who spoke about uniting with his cousin in the interest of Marathis. In a podcast, he said that he had no issues working with Uddhav Thackeray in the undivided Shiv Sena. He said that for a bigger cause, their fights and issues are trivial.

Uddhav Thackeray reciprocated, saying he was ready to set aside ‘minor differences’ provided that those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained. However, Uddhav set a rider for the reunion saying his cousin should not host anti-Maharashtra people and parties anymore.

Earlier In July, Uddhav and Raj also shared a stage together for the first time in two decades on the issue of imposition of Hindi language in schools. In the gathering, Uddhav hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together with the MNS.

On July 27, Raj drove down to Uddhav’s residence Matoshree to wish the latter on his 65th birthday. The act was considered as a major sign of possible reunion of the Thackeray cousins for the upcoming local body elections in the state.