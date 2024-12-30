Rain, snow expected in North India as western disturbance hits

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh western disturbance in north India starting January 4, expected to bring snowfall and rain. Scattered precipitation is likely in the western Himalayan region from January 1 to 3, with widespread rainfall and snowfall predicted for January 4 and 5.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy reported that the current western disturbance has moved away, temporarily easing cold wave conditions except in the western Himalayan region. She noted, “Severe weather occurred on December 27-28, followed by cold wave and fog conditions. The lack of strong winds has prevented the dispersal of fog, resulting in low clouds across north India, creating cold day conditions.”

The upcoming western disturbance may raise minimum temperatures by 3-5°C, with rainfall expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to persist over northwest India for the next 2-3 days.

Cold wave conditions continue in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The IMD advises residents to stay informed about weather updates and prepare for potential disruptions due to these changing conditions.