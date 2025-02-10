Railways working on war footing to ensure devotees smoothly for Mahakumbh

Railways had to invite the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall of supply from the SAIL.

New Delhi: Despite continued heavy rush, Indian Railways is working on war footing to serve the devotees by bringing them in and taking back their home during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Countering a wrong media report a day before, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the nation through media that about 330 trains from eight different stations in Prayagraj area carried 12.50 lakh passengers back to their homes.

Even as rush is not coming down, Indian Railways by running one train each from these stations in just above four minutes is making sure that devotees don't have to wait after their holy bathing. Ahead of the next pious Amrut Snan of Maghi Poornima, One rake of these trains is catering to on an average 3,780 passengers in a single trip is showing that rush is not coming down.

Reviewing the situation at a meeting with zonal and divisional railway officials, Chairman Railway Board and CEO, Satish Kumar asked the officials to bring to the notice of the media all its efforts in serving the people efficiently and at full capacity.

He mentioned that Prayagraj Junction along with seven other stations Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhusi are fully functional. Despite the continued rush, special and regular trains are running at full capacity from these eight stations from Prayagraj.

The closure of only one station, Prayagraj Sangam, two days before and two days after any Amrit Snan is a routine practice, Satish Kumar emphasized. Further, this is done on the suggestion of prayagraj district administration and was done all through previous holy baths, the Amrit Snans. There is nothing new in it.

He urged the media, zonal and divisional offices of public relations of Indian Railway to highlight its massive efforts to help devotees reach the Mahakumbh city, especially in the light of reported traffic snarls in the adjoining areas.

The fact remains that by 3 pm today, more than 201 special and regular trains had already departed from the eight stations including the crucial Prayagraj Junction carrying more than nine lakh pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, Satish Kumar briefed the Union Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw about the smooth functioning of railways' services in Prayagraj in the war room of Rail Bhawan, where CCTV camera footage from all the railway stations were being received.

Both reviewed the ongoing situation of rush and discussed preparation of railways ahead of the next Amrit snan of Maghi Purnima. Later Chairman, Railway Board urged the media and public in general not to fall prey to isolated media reports regarding services being affected at the crucial Prayagraj Junction.

He said that the facts can easily be verified by visiting eight railway stations where the Mela special trains, painted with mahakumbh logo, are running day and night. Running 330 trains on a normal day by Indian Railway is an evidence of its unwavering commitment to the people of India.

This number is almost on par with 360 trains that were run on Mauni Amavasya last month, when the rush was on its historic peak. Passengers are advised to refer to official railway sources for the latest updates and to avoid misleading information.