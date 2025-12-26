Railways Targets Platform Additions, New Terminals in 48 Cities

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Friday said the originating capacity of major cities will need to be doubled over the next five years to keep pace with rapid and sustained growth in passenger travel. It said existing infrastructure must be augmented to meet future demand.

Outlining measures to achieve the target by 2030, the ministry said plans include adding platforms at existing terminals, identifying and developing new terminals in and around urban areas, constructing maintenance facilities such as mega coaching complexes, and increasing sectional capacity through traffic facility works.

The ministry said stations around major terminals would also be upgraded to ensure balanced capacity. Citing Pune as an example, it said Hadapsar, Khadki and Alandi would be developed alongside additional platforms and stabling lines at Pune station. The exercise will cover both suburban and non-suburban traffic, keeping in view the distinct requirements of each segment.

A comprehensive plan covering stations in 48 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Pune, Mathura, Agra and Ludhiana, will be submitted to the Planning Directorate.

The plan will list works planned, proposed or already sanctioned to double train-handling capacity within defined timelines. While the overall target is 2030, the ministry said capacity will be enhanced progressively over the next five years to deliver early benefits. Actions will be classified as immediate, short-term and long-term.

Officials said the proposals must be specific, with clear timelines and outcomes. Zonal Railways have also been asked to plan capacity enhancements across divisions to address sectional constraints and operational bottlenecks at stations and yards.