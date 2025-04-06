Rahul to Take Part in Bihar Yatra Led by Kanhaiya

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to participate in the ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra in Begusarai, marking his third visit to Bihar this year. The yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, is focused on tackling the state’s chronic unemployment, migration, and the scarcity of opportunities for its youth ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

Gandhi emphasised the campaign’s core mission ahead of his visit: “Our motive is to highlight the struggle, pain, and feelings of the youth of Bihar.” He urged supporters to join him in Begusarai, donning white T-shirts — a symbol of unity and protest — against the unemployment crisis gripping the state.

The yatra, which began on March 16 from Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran, has already traversed several districts. It has spotlighted issues ranging from paper leaks and dwindling government job vacancies to the controversial Agnipath scheme. Kanhaiya Kumar, a Begusarai native and the NSUI in-charge, has been at the forefront, voicing the concerns of the state’s youth.

In addition to the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will attend a seminar in Patna titled “Safeguarding the Constitution,” underscoring the Congress’ dual focus on both economic and constitutional challenges in Bihar.

Political analysts view Gandhi’s participation as a strategic move to counter the ruling NDA’s narrative in the state. With Congress set to contest the upcoming elections in alliance with the RJD and Communist parties, the yatra is a key effort to rally support and present a united Opposition front.

The ‘Palayan Roko Yatra’ is scheduled to conclude on April 14 in Patna, coinciding with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, further amplifying its significance in the run-up to the polls.