Rahul to take charge in polls, to address 3 rallies

New Delhi: Leading the Congress election campaign in poll-bound Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address three consecutive rallies from Wednesday. The move comes after Mr Gandhi’s much-awaited padyatra in the New Delhi constituency in favour of Sandeep Dikshit and against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was postponed.

Though the Congress claims that Mr Gandhi was unwell and could not go ahead with the padyatra, some in the party feel that the optics of Mr Gandhi campaigning personally against Mr Kejriwal would not have gone down well with the alliance partners of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

The Opposition leader will address the first rally near the Inderlok Metro Station in support of Anil Bharadwaj for the Sadar Assembly seat on Wednesday. The second rally will be held on Thursday in Mustafabad while the third will take place in Madipur on Friday.

Mr Gandhi is likely to target the AAP and its leaders, including Mr Kejriwal, again in these rallies. The former Congress chief will speak about various issues affecting the people and why the Kejriwal government and the BJP failed to address the many ills afflicting the capital for the past 11 years.

Interestingly, Mr Gandhi has been attacking Mr Kejriwal in his tweets and rallies. A strategy is being made for Mr Gandhi’s padyatra on about a dozen seats. There is also a plan to distribute 25 lakh copies of the guarantee card with five big promises as the polling date of February 5 inches closer.

The Congress has made big promises like 300 units of free electricity, Rs.2,500 per month to women, cylinder and ration kit worth Rs.500, health insurance up to Rs.25 lakhs, one-year industrial training for the unemployed and Rs.8,500 per month.