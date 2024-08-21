Rahul To Speak on Constitution in UP

�New Delhi: Following the success of his "Samvidhan Bachao" campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is once again taking aim at the ruling NDA on constitutional issues. Gandhi is set to address a symposium in Prayagraj on Friday as part of the new 'Samvidhan Samman Campaign'. The event will be attended by senior Congress leaders from the state and forms part of Gandhi's outreach efforts in eastern Uttar Pradesh.



In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc performed strongly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, with Gandhi's emphasis on "saving the Constitution" proving to be a significant electoral strategy. The Congress is now capitalising on this momentum, having successfully pressured the government to retract the controversial lateral entry scheme in the Central government, which lacked reservation provisions.

The Congress has launched a 100-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign' to mobilise citizens as protectors of the Constitution. This initiative aims to promote the safeguarding of the Constitution and will culminate on November 26, 2024, marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

The party has criticised the current government for ongoing threats to the Constitution, asserting that the same individuals who previously sought to amend it are still in power. The campaign in Delhi will conclude with a major event at Talkatora Stadium on November 26, celebrating 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.

The Congress plans to expand this campaign nationwide, targeting every village. Each village will have two Constitution Protection Volunteers — one male and one female — who will receive training to uphold constitutional values.

Following the Prayagraj symposium, the Congress will organise similar events across the country to further its constitutional protection agenda.