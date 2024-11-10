Rahul, Soren Show Unity Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

New Delhi/Ranchi: In a show of unity, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Ranchi airport on Saturday. At an election rally in Dhanbad, Gandhi highlighted the alliance's push to lift the 50 per cent reservation cap, stressing that despite Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) making up 90% of India’s population, they remain underrepresented in government institutions.

Gandhi criticised the BJP-led government’s economic policies, alleging that the tax structure favors the wealthy. He claimed that billionaire Gautam Adani pays similar taxes as the common people and accused the government of handing over valuable land in Mumbai's Dharavi to him.

In a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi commented on Modi’s luxurious travels, contrasting it with the struggles of the poor amid rising prices. He promised that the alliance would redirect funds to the poor, equivalent to the debts forgiven for capitalists.

At another rally in Jamshedpur, Gandhi accused Modi's policies on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) of harming farmers and laborers, calling them “weapons” against the poor. He framed the political contest as a clash of ideologies, with the BJP-RSS promoting division, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc stands for unity.

Expressing confidence in the Opposition alliance’s chances against the NDA, Gandhi pledged to work for the welfare of the masses. Notably, he paused his speech momentarily for the "Azan" prayer, showing respect for the local customs.