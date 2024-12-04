Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Sambhal amid tensions

The violence reportedly began after a team conducted a survey at the mosque, sparking protests that escalated into clashes between locals and police. Security forces have since been deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order. The administration has imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings, and intensified vigilance to prevent communal tensions.

The Gandhis’ visit is seen as a move to connect with affected families and address public concerns. However, local officials have urged political leaders to refrain from entering the area to avoid inflaming the situation.

Congress has criticized the restrictions, accusing the state government of mishandling the situation and stifling democratic rights. The BJP has countered by accusing the Gandhis of politicizing the issue.

As tensions simmer, all eyes are on how the visit unfolds and whether it contributes to resolving the crisis or adds to the challenges faced by local authorities.