Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Sambhal victims in Delhi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday met victims of Sambhal violence at the residence of party leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi met the victims of Sambhal. The incident in Sambhal is the ill-effects of BJP's hate politics and it is fatal for a peaceful society," Congress said in a post on X.

"Together we have to defeat this violent and hateful mentality with love and brotherhood. We stand with all the victims and will fight to get them justice," the post added.

Congress MP Imran Masood said Rahul Gandhi heard the victims of the Sambhal incident.

"Rahul ji heard and said that he is always with them if they face any issues," he said.

Congress leader Pradeep Narwal said that both the Congress leaders stand with the victims.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the bereaved family today. They stand with the family; the entire Congress party stands with them. What happened in Sambhal is absolutely wrong. People say that deaths have occurred, but it is not death but murders by the government...Around 1.5 hour-long interaction was held with the family. Eleven members of all families were present there, they shared their pain. We had tried visiting Sambhal but we were stopped. Today, the family came here. Rahulji and Priyankaji will stand with the victims even in the days ahead and extend them all possible help," Narwal said.

On December 4, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders, were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.