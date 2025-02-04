Rahul lauds caste census of TG govt

New Delhi:Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday brought up the caste census conducted by the Telangana government, and noted the importance of carrying out a similar exercise nationwide, while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

“Almost 90 per cent of the population in Telangana is either Dalit, Adivasi, backward or minority and I am convinced that is the story across the country. The OBC population of the country is not one less than 50 per cent…,” he said during the debate on the President’s address.



“If we look at the largest corporates in this country, none of them are owned by OBCs, Dalits or tribals... Central to any new development paradigm is the architecture of a new paradigm and that architecture of the new paradigm can only be built once the caste census is placed on the table...”



He said that there were OBC, Dalit and Adivasi MPs in the BJP. ”Remember, OBCs have 50 per cent of the population and you have absolutely no power. I know that you're sitting there and you cannot even open your mouth. That is the truth of the country,” he added.



He also spoke of using technology to take forward the learnings from the caste census.



“Imagine the power of AI when we apply it to the caste census. Imagine what we will do with AI and what we will do with the social revolution in this country when we start to apply AI to the data that we get from the caste census.”



“We are going to run a parallel track, on one side revolutionising the participation of Dalits, OBC and Adivasis in the ruling of this country, in the institutions of this country, in the distribution of wealth of this country and on the other side, a parallel track challenge the Chinese and participate in the revolution, defeat the Chinese in electric motors, batteries, solar panels and wind.”



“That is the first two parts of any Presidential address that any I.N.D.I.A. gathbandhan leader would give you," Gandhi said.

