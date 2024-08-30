Rahul Gandhi's Martial Arts Sessions Inspire Talk of Bharat Dojo Yatra

New Delhi: Sharing glimpses of jiu-jitsu (a form of martial arts) sessions from his Barat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi indicated that there might be a "Bharat Dojo Yatra" soon. Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to woo the nation with yoga, Mr Gandhi is betting on the "gentle art" and "non-violent" conflict resolution techniques through a harmonious mix of meditation, jiu-jitsu and aikido.

"During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed," Mr Gandhi posted on X along with the video of the sessions.

In the video, Mr Gandhi is seen holding sessions on martial arts techniques with children.

“Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art', a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society," Mr Gandhi said.

Sharing his experience with the people on the National Sports Day on Thursday, Mr Gandhi said he hopes to inspire some to take up the practice of the gentle art. He added: "P.S.: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon."

Mr Gandhi undertook an over two-month-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that began on January 14 from Manipur and ended in Mumbai. It was a hybrid journey that was the second phase of his earlier Kanyakumari to Kashmir padyatra undertaken from September 2022 to January 2023.

Insiders claim another yatra is maybe in the offing soon.