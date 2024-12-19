Rahul Gandhi's 'feudal behaviour' caused grievous injuries to elected MPs: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging his "arrogance, sense of entitlement and feudal behaviour" has caused grievous injuries to elected MPs and put their life in danger. Two BJP MPs suffered head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members in Parliament premises on Thursday and were admitted to the ICU of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

"Will @RahulGandhi ever grow up? The Parliament is not his personal fiefdom. His arrogance, sense of entitlement, and feudal behaviour today have caused grievous injuries to elected MPs and have put life in danger.

"Strongly disapprove of his behaviour and tantrums. No amount of condemnation is enough for his juvenile act. The least he owes is an apology," Pradhan wrote on X sharing a PTI video.

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.

"Sarangi was bleeding profusely. He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety level were high when he was brought in," the doctor said.

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up," Dr Shukla said.

The medical superintendent of the RML Hospital said both the MPs have been administered medicines to manage their blood pressure, pain, and anxiety while investigations like CT scan of the head and cardiac tests were underway.

"Both of them are in ICU. We are trying to stabilise them," the doctor said.

In another post on X, Pradhan said, "Went to RML Hospital to check on Shri Pratap Sarangi ji and Shri Mukesh Rajput ji where they are undergoing treatment for head injuries. Physical assaults and intimidation have no place in our 'Temple of Democracy'.

"Such blatant disdain for Parliamentary decency is unbecoming of a LoP. @RahulGandhi has once again lowered the dignity of our Parliamentary ethos," the minister said.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Sarangi injured. The BJP accused the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The opposition on Wednesday seized on Shah's remarks on Ambedkar to corner the government and demanded his resignation for what they called an insult to the architect of the Constitution.

The attack from virtually all opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left parties, and Shiv Sena(UBT), led to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament and prompted the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to come out in stout defence of Shah.