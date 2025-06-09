Rahul Gandhi Welcomes ECI’s Decision to Make Public Controversial Voters List of Haryana and Maharashtra

New Delhi: Congress leader Mr Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to make public the controversial voters list of Haryana and Maharashtra and urged the poll body to announce the exact date by which the data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format.

Based on a petition filed by Congress MP Mr Randeep Surjewala, the Delhi High Court has ordered the ECI to furnish electoral roll data of these two states from 2009 to 2024.

“Good first step taken by EC to hand over voter rolls. Can the EC please announce the exact date by which this data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format?” Mr Gandhi wrote on X.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra on Monday said the electoral rolls are revised annually through a participatory exercise during which the lists are shared, free of cost, with recognized political parties, including Congress, first at draft stage and second time after its finalization.

“The similar exercise was done in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024 and copies of such electoral rolls were then shared with Congress, as well as with other political parties. A complete copy of Electoral Roll used in General Elections to Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra-2024 is also available on the website for the public to freely download. Even for earlier electoral rolls, a copy of finalised Electoral Rolls is retained by the District Election Officer as well,” the CEO office said in a statement.

He added that under Rule 33 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any person, including congress, can apply to the concerned District Election Officer and get a copy of such retained Electoral Rolls, on payment of prescribed fee.

“CEO, Maharashtra had reiterated this statutory position on 22nd May 2025 to a Member of Parliament of Congress (Mr Surjewala) who sought a copy of electoral rolls which were already provided to the Congress at the time of revision in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024,” the statement added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had recently written a long article accusing the ECI of rigging in Maharashtra by inflating voters data which eventually led to victory of BJP in the state. Mr Gandhi has also challenged the ECI to provide CCTV footage of certain booths believed to have benefited from an inflated voter list. The ECI has denied any wrongdoing and invited Mr Gandhi for a meeting with poll body officials to clarify all doubts. The ECI has pointed out that as part of its outreach, the EC had invited all six national parties for separate interactions. While the other five met the EC brass, Congress cancelled the May 15 meeting. Mr Gandhi hit back saying evasion would not protect its credibility but telling the truth would.

The Congress president Mr Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned why was the ECI withholding crucial public data. “If the ECI has nothing to hide then it must release without delay consolidated, digital and machine readable voter roll for both 2024 Lok Sabha and 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections with full version history and timestamps of updates. And, give post 5pm CCTV footage or videography from polling booths across Maharashtra during assembly elections,” Mr Kharge said.



