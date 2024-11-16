Rahul Gandhi says Modi is losing memory like Biden

“The Congress party considers the Constitution as the country’s DNA, while for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) it is a blank book,” Mr. Gandhi said in an apparent reference to the BJP’s allegation that Congress leaders distributed blank books as “Constitution of India” in Maharashtra during the Assembly election campaign.

The Congress leader addressed the rally to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates contesting the Assembly election. Maharashtra will vote for 288 Assembly seats in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place three days later.

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s campaign that the BJP wants to change the Constitution had helped the opposition alliance during the Lok Sabha election. MVA had won 29 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party has no respect for the Constitution, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “Nowhere in the Constitution it is written that governments can be toppled by purchasing MLAs as was done in Maharashtra and Rs 16 lakh crore debt of top businessmen can be waived.”

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Mr. Gandhi said, “My sister told me that these days Mr. Modi was speaking about the same issue that I have been raising. I have been saying that the BJP is attacking the Constitution. The PM came to know that the people are very angry about it. So now he is claiming that the Congress is attacking the Constitution. I told him in the Lok Sabha that the 50 per cent cap on reservation should be removed. Now he is saying that I am against reservations. The former President of America used to forget and he had to be reminded from behind. The President of Ukraine came and the President of America said that Russian President Putin had come. He had lost his memory. Similarly, our Prime Minister is losing his memory.”

“I told Mr. Modi to do a caste census. The country should know how many Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs are there. In the next meeting, he will say I am against the caste census.” he added.

Addressing a public rally at Shirdi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her brother has been demanding caste census in order to give justice to all communities. She said, “The BJP claims my brother is against reservation. This is the same person who walked from Manipur to Mumbai demanding justice. He walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir demanding a caste census. They spread lies because they are scared. How can we allocate reservations effectively without knowing the population composition of each caste?”

Ms. Gandhi Vadra challenged PM Modi to announce publicly that a caste census conducted and the 50 per cent cap on reservation will be removed.



