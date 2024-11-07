Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 3,000 per month, free travel to women in Maharashtra

Mumbai:Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday promised “Panchsutri” (Five guarantees) programme to the people of Maharashtra. The promises announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi included Rs 3,000 per month and free travel to all women across the state. The MVA also promised a loan waiver upto Rs three lakh to the farmers and monthly Rs 4,000 to unemployed youth.

The MVA organised Maharashtra Swabhiman Sabha at MMRDA Ground in BKC. All senior leaders of the constituents - Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) of MVA - attended the meeting. The fifth guarantee announced by the MVA was Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for every family in the state.

Senior Congress Rahul Gandhi announced Mahalaxmi scheme, the first scheme of the Panchsutri of MVA. "We will directly deposit Rs 3000 in bank accounts of each woman every month...The women will also be provided free travel in buses across the state as they are the biggest sufferer of the inflation, rising prices of gas cylinders and unemployment in the state," Mr Gandhi, who is leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said.

The Senior Congress leader said that this is an ideological battle between RSS, BJP and India bloc. “On one side, there is Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s constitution, unity and respect. On the other side, BJP and RSS are indirectly working to destroy the constitution. They are not saying it directly as they know the people will get united against them,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that RSS and BJP are appointing their people in universities and institutions. He sarcastically said that if anyone wanted to be appointment as VC, he does not need an educational degree but a membership of RSS. "”India bloc will never do such things,” he said.

Mr Gandhi also promised that if the India bloc government comes to power in Maharashtra, they will do a caste census like the Congress-led government is doing in Telangana and Karnataka. He promised that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the cap of 50 per cent reservation will be removed.

Announcing the second guarantee - the farm loan waiver, NCP founder Sharad Pawar said that if the MVA comes to power, they would waive off farm loans upto Rs three lakh. Those, who are paying their loans regularly, will be given an incentive of Rs 50,000, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that the prices of five essential commodities will be kept constant in order to give relief to the common people. The five essentials will be cooking oil, sugar, wheat and rice.

Mr. Thackeray also criticised the Mahayuti government over the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and declared that the contract awarded to the Adani Group will be scrapped.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also announced to provide a health insurance cover of Rs 25 Lakh to each family in the state.



