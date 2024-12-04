Rahul Gandhi heads to Delhi after being stopped at Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was stopped by authorities at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday while attempting to visit Sambhal. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders, Gandhi was blocked from entering the district due to heavy police deployment and barricades. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in support of her brother, emphasized, “Rahul ji is on a constitutional post, has a constitutional right; he should be allowed to meet Sambhal victims' families.”

The Congress leaders were traveling to Sambhal to meet locals affected by recent violence, but were stopped by police citing security concerns and prohibitory orders in place. Gandhi, visibly frustrated, told reporters, “We are trying to go to Sambhal, but police is refusing, not allowing us. As the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, it is my right to go... I said that I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police but they did not accept that either.”

Gandhi further expressed his discontent, saying, “This is actually against the right of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. I should be allowed to go.” Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he added, “We want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there. We want to meet the people but I am not being allowed my constitutional right. This is India where attempts are on to end the Constitution. But we will keep fighting.”

The restrictions come amid ongoing tensions in Sambhal, which have been exacerbated by violence during a mosque survey on November 24, resulting in multiple casualties. Local authorities extended curbs in the area until December 31 due to security concerns. Despite the blockade, Gandhi later left for Delhi, continuing his political engagements.