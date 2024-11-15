Rahul Gandhi does not understand ABC of Constitution, wants to give quota to minorities: Nadda

Thane: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not understand the "ABC of the Constitution" and flaunts a copy of it while not knowing that Dr Ambedkar did not subscribe to reservations on religious lines. He also said the Congress wants to give quotas meant for SCs, STs and OBCs to minorities in Karnataka and Telangana.

"Gandhi does not know that the Constitution does not allow reservations on religious lines. He does not understand the ABC of the Constitution. He sells materials of hatred in his mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love),' Nadda said.

Gandhi campaigned in the Lok Sabha polls as well as assembly elections underway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by showing a copy of the Constitution to tell voters that the BJP wanted to change the apex document and do away with reservations.

"We have to prevent appeasement and vote bank politics. The Congress wants to give reservations to minorities after taking away quota meant for SCs, STs and OBcs in Telangana and Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never discriminated against anyone," Nadda asserted.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals here, Nadda hailed PM Modi for providing trust and leadership to the nation as well as ensuring that the speed and scale of development work was the strongest in the last decade.

"The Modi government has pro-incumbency, is pro-poor, pro-farmer, pro-youth, pro-Dalit, pro-women. It is responsible and accountable. Modi has made it a habit of presenting his report card," Nadda said.

On the other hand, the Congress never gave importance to manifestos and sometimes presents the same set of promises multiple times, the BJP president added.

Before 2014, under the Congress-led UPA, the world equated India and Pakistan and a visit to the country was followed by halts at Lahore or Rawalpindi in the neighbouring country, Nadda pointed out.

"Now they don't do that. The diplomatic terminology has changed," he said. The government has spent Rs 12 lakh crore on infrastructure in the state, which has resulted in several elevated roads, underpasses, metro rail lines etc, and even the banking system is in profit, Nadda said.

"The toy and automobile markets have got a boost. India is the world's pharmacy giving affordable medicines to countries. During the COVID lockdown, 30 crore free vaccine doses were given to 48 countries. While earlier we took years to make vaccines, Modi government did it in the fastest time during the pandemic," he said.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi stalled projects like Dharavi redevelopment, coastal road, metro rail lines, he said.