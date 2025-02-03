Rahul dares INDIA bloc partner Kejriwal to drink the stinking water supplied to Delhi public

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dared his I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, to drink the “stinking water” supplied to the people of Delhi and accused him of making false promises, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Delhi polls-related public meeting, Gandhi said only he and the Congress had supported those facing violence during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Elsewhere, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that while Modi was “jhoothon ka sardar”, Kejriwal had turned out to be his “baap (father)” in speaking lies.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Modi who accused Sonia Gandhi of insulting President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the attempt to make it an election issue was an insult to people struggling with problems of inflation and unemployment.

She accused Modi and Kejriwal of being “crybaby” leaders and “cowards”.