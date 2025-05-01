Rahul: Cong. Showed It Can Force Govt on Caste Census

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Central government adopted the Congress’ vision as the Centre announced the caste census and demanded that government should give a detailed timeline and a roadmap. He said that the Congress has shown it can pressurise the government.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We had stated in Parliament that we would ensure the caste census takes place. We pressurised the government. We had also committed to removing the 50 per cent cap - an artificial barrier on reservations. Prime Minister Modi used to claim there are only four castes. We don’t know what changed, but suddenly, after 11 years, the caste census has been announced."

Gandhi added, "We fully support the government and are ready to help design the caste census, using models like Telangana’s. But the government must give a timeline."

Rahul Gandhi said that the caste census is only the first step and added that the Congress party's vision is a new development model built around it this includes breaking the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation and implementation of reservation in private educational institutions under article 15 (5) of the constitution.

“Narendra Modi used to say that there are just 4 cases. Don't know what happened but suddenly after 11 years, caste census has been announced. We completely support it but we want a timeline,” he added.

When asked about the timing of the decision he said, He said "I don't want to speculate why this has come at the time of Pahalgam. It's not my job. Whether it's a diversion or whatever. I want to understand how the government will move forward with this census.”

Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana are the only states to have carried out a caste survey. Bihar, the first to do so, completed the survey in 2023 and findings were released when the Congress was a partner in the state government.

Speaking on the Pahalgam attack Gandhi said that he had met the family of Shubham Dwivedi one of the tourists who was martyred in the Pahalgam attack. Gandhi said, “ the perpetrators of the Pahalgam should pay the price for their actions and pay properly . Narendra Modi should not dilly dally on the issue he should take decisive action against people who have carried out this dastardly attack.” He further added that the entire opposition is with the government and now it’s up to Narendra Modi to act and give a decisive reply so that people should think twice before committing such acts against India.

Gandhi said that the people killed in the attack should be treated as martyrs. The members of the Dwivedi family told him how the murders took place in cold blood.